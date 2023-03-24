Bobby Lashley Announced For Andre The Giant Battle Royal On WWE Smackdown

If the announcement for next week's "WWE SmackDown" is any indication, it appears as though a Bobby Lashley versus Bray Wyatt matchup at WrestleMania 39 is all but officially off the table. That's because during Friday's "SmackDown," it was announced that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be returning. Among the faces promoted for the match include the likes of Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. "The Almighty" was pictured as well.

The Wyatt-Lashley connection dates back to last month, when "The Eater of Worlds" demanded to face whoever won between Brock Lesnar and Lashley at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. "The Beast Incarnate" ultimately got himself disqualified, and for the next couple of weeks, Wyatt proceeded to tease and mock his presumed opponent Lashley. However he, along with Uncle Howdy, has been absent from WWE programming for the past couple of weeks.

That was the case again Friday night, with neither party present, which follows a report from a couple of weeks back that suggested Wyatt was dealing with a "physical issue." However, that report was later updated to reflect that he was actually dealing with an "illness." No matter the case, Lashley indicated that same day that he was ready to move on, saying, "I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

He reiterated that sentiment once more on Thursday, tweeting "9 days until the All-Mighty takes over SoFi Stadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I'm fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania."

With WWE's biggest event of the year now only one week away, Lashley is running out of time to find that special someone.