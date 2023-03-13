Bobby Lashley Implies He's Prepared To Move On From Bray Wyatt Feud

Bobby Lashley will be ready for WrestleMania 39, no matter who he ends up facing when he gets there.

Reports have indicated Bray Wyatt has been dealing with an undisclosed "physical issue," meaning "The Almighty" might be in the market for a new opponent when "The Show of Shows" goes Hollywood next month. However, the latest update mentioned an "illness," but one that shouldn't keep Wyatt out long-term. Regardless, Lashley took to Twitter Monday evening to send a message.

"I've worked too hard to be denied," Lashley wrote. "I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty."

While Lashley and Wyatt were never officially booked for the event, the two have been feuding ever since "The Eater of Worlds" called out the winner of Lashley versus Brock Lesnar prior to Elimination Chamber last month. Lesnar ultimately got himself disqualified, and in the weeks since Wyatt has attempted to get inside Lashley's head — even sending Uncle Howdy after him two Fridays ago on "SmackDown." Though that ultimately backfired, mind games have continued.

Still, even prior to that Lashley declared "I don't play little kid games." Be that as it may, WrestleMania will be here before we know it, and over the past two weeks, props haven't even been sent to "SmackDown" for either Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Plus, ever since his return last October, Wyatt has only had one match on television: the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against L.A. Knight at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Lashley made quick work of Elias during his most recent singles match on the February 27 edition of "Raw," needing only 95 seconds.