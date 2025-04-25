John Cena Endorses WWE IC Champ Dominik Mysterio, Saying He's 'Born For' Wrestling

This past Sunday at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor and Penta in a Fatal-Four-Way match to win the Intercontinental Championship, making it the first time "Dirty Dom" has held a singles title on the main roster. Another star who captured gold on Sunday was none other than John Cena, who won his 17th World Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event. Following his historic victory over "The American Nightmare," Cena commented on Mysterio's evolution throughout WWE thus far, crediting the young star for seamlessly integrating himself on the main roster in a short period of time.

"Dom Mysterio is is born for this, period." Cena said. "I remember Randy Orton just making everything look so easy. Dom just makes everything effortless and he doesn't crack under pressure and any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else. Dom Mysterio, we ain't even close to what that kid's capable of. He's incredible and he's going to be incredible for the next 20 years ... He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling." He said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Cena also reflected on having the opportunity to work with Mysterio during the early stages of his career, explaining that newer talent often struggles to fit in, but the new Intercontinental Champion was quick to solidify himself as a promising star in the industry.

