Chad Gable Comments On 'Absence' From WWE WrestleMania 41 Card

In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41, Chad Gable and his American Made stablemates were feuding with the Latino World Order, led by Rey Mysterio. Still, WWE left Gable off the WrestleMania 41 card, with the masked "rookie" El Grande Americano slated to face Mysterio there in singles competition instead. Gable later addressed this dynamic while speaking to RopeBreaks on Instagram.

"I got robbed again, man," Gable said. "This year, by this new guy, just comes out of nowhere. Two matches and he's on WrestleMania. Can you imagine how I feel? 12 years in, 13 years in. I wish him the best of luck, I like that guy."

24 hours before Mysterio was set to face Americano on WrestleMania night one, he reportedly sustained a torn groin during a six-man tag match on "WWE SmackDown." As a result, Mysterio was forced to withdraw from his WrestleMania match and his new ally, and fellow luchador, Rey Fenix stepped up in his place. Despite his impressive wins over Nathan Frazer and Berto in previous weeks, Fenix's momentum was not enough to overcome the metal plate that came his way during Americano's flying headbutt in the final moments of their WrestleMania 41 showdown.

While unconfirmed by WWE, Americano is very well believed to be Chad Gable himself, just performing under a mask. In year's past, Gable has graced the WrestleMania stage through tag team competition. Most recently, he and Otis, as Alpha Academy, partook in a fatal-four-way tag bout at WrestleMania 39, which produced Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (aka The Street Profits) as the winners. The year prior, Gable and Otis fell short in their pursuit of the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, retained by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle at the time.