Backstage News On Whether WWE Will Reunite Former AEW Tag Champs Penta & Rey Fenix

When former AEW star Rey Fenix made his WWE debut last month, many fans started to speculate whether the company would reunite him with his real-life brother and tag team partner, Penta. Just three months earlier, Penta officially signed with WWE, and now that The Lucha Brothers are once again under the same roof, it's possible fans will witness the reconciliation of the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE will "absolutely" unite both brothers on-screen in the near future. When asking a member of WWE's creative team, Sapp was told the company believes both competitors can hold their own individually, and have managed to create buzz thus far, but will be looking to build towards a groundbreaking moment when both brothers tag together again. Sapp also claimed that both the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" tag divisions could be booked better, but does believe the blue brand has a talented lineup of teams.

The last time Penta and Rey Fenix competed alongside each other was on an episode of "AEW Rampage" last July, when they managed to defeat Private Party in tag team action. The Lucha Brothers have nearly captured every tag team championship there is in the industry, as they have held gold in Ring Of Honor, House Of Glory, Major League Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. It's no secret that signing with WWE was a long-term goal for both Penta and Rey Fenix, and when they finally reunite, they will undoubtedly be looking to add the WWE Tag Team Championships to their resume.