John Cena Appearance, Women's US Title Defense Announced For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Following a wild and chaotic WrestleMania 41 weekend that everyone in WWE is still feeling the effects of, the April 25 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The main event has already been set in stone, a three-way Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, pitting #DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the defending Street Profits against each other in one of WWE's most dangerous stipulations. However, there has since been more added to the show, as confirmed by "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Aldis confirmed that current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is in the building, and will likely have a lot of things to say given what Randy Orton did to him on the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw." On top of this, Aldis had a phone call with WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, giving her words of wisdom that she wholeheartedly agreed with. However, this was simply a ploy from Aldis to bait Green in to agreeing to her put her title on the line on "SmackDown" against Zelina Vega. Green tried to say no, but Aldis hung up the phone before she could say anything else.

Given that the show is being dubbed as the "SmackDown After Mania," the April 25 episode will have a lot more going on across its three hour runtime, including an appearance from the now former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will open up about his loss to Cena for the first time. What's more, it has been heavily rumored that former AEW star Malakai Black (or Aleister Black in WWE) will be making his return to the company on the show, following week's of cryptic vignettes airing on the show.