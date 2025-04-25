Backstage Report Seemingly Confirms Ex-AEW Star Is Returning Tonight On WWE SmackDown

On February 10, news emerged that Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks had departed from All Elite Wrestling. A day later, Starks made his surprise debut on "WWE NXT," where he now resides as the NXT North American Champion. Miro followed suit earlier this week when he returned to WWE under his former ring name, Rusev, on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania episode. Per a new report, Black is on deck next.

For weeks, WWE has teased the imminent debut or return of a cryptic figure, with the April 25 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as their landing spot. PWI Elite reports that the figure is planned to be Black returning under his former ring name of Aleister Black, barring any last-minute changes on WWE's end. The outlet added that Black visited WWE Headquarters, located in Stamford, Connecticut, a few weeks ago. Rusev did the same prior to his official resurgence, reportedly to partake in a photoshoot and prepare for it alongside WWE officials.

Hints of Black's return seemingly began last month as WWE played a dark, smoky vignette revealing the number "4" on "SmackDown." Last week, the company released another one showing a silhouette wearing a mask covered in mysterious symbols. Additionally, the sequence "4.25.25" flashed forth, which many easily identified as the present date. The significance of the "4," on the other hand, has yet to be clearly deciphered, though it could have simply symbolized April, the fourth month of the year.

Tonight's episode of "SmackDown" will emanate from Fort Worth, Texas, with a triple-threat TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championships on the card. Newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is also advertised to appear.