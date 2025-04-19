WWE Return Or Debut (Believed To Be Aleister Black) Announced For SmackDown Next Week

Aleister Black is seemingly set to return to WWE next Friday on the first "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 41. After weeks of video teasers on the blue brand, a final video on Friday night showed "4.25.25" on screen with a quick flash of what appears to be a man's silhouette wearing a mask with strange symbols.

Another flash in the video showed an empty chair surrounded by candles. After the quick 20-second teaser ended, "SmackDown" came back to Black's wife, Zelina Vega, seated on the turnbuckle, smiling after watching the video alongside the audience on the tron. Vega was moved to "SmackDown" back in January, fueling rumors of her husband's return, as WWE is known to keep couples on the same brand.

Black, who went by the ring name Malakai Black, the leader of the House of Black in AEW, was released by Tony Khan's company back in February after reportedly asking to be released from his contract months prior. Black reportedly had "creative differences" with the booking in AEW. He was released at the same time as NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints (formerly Starks) and Miro, formerly Rusev in WWE, who is also rumored to be returning to the company.

Both Rusev and Black were rumored to be the replacement for an injured Kevin Owens in a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania. With the latest video teaser now including a date, it doesn't look as though Black will be appearing on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."