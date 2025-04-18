Big E Confirms Reports Of Rusev (Fka AEW Star Miro) Imminently Returning To WWE

Heading into WrestleMania 41, there's been speculation about former AEW star Miro returning to WWE, and it seems like Big E has all but confirmed it during a recent event.

Recent reports have suggested that Miro, formerly known as Rusev, has re-signed with WWE. Big E, at a Fanatics live show, was opening WWE cards alongside Tyler Breeze, when he came across a Rusev card and confidently stated that he would be back in WWE.

"[This is] Someone who has just been announced to return," said Big E. "Yes! You didn't see that? [He asked Breeze, who replied in the negative] Actually, I reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don't know when he will be back, but there is Rusev [points to the card]. A blast from the past, and it's actually topical as he has announced he's returning to the squared circle here in World Wrestling Entertainment."

Earlier this month, the rumor mill began swirling about him potentially returning to the promotion where he was released in 2020, when he was reportedly seen in the WWE headquarters. While the former WWE United States Champion has signed a deal with the promotion, his wife and former WWE star Lana hasn't been brought back.

There's been no news if he could make a surprise return at this weekend's WrestleMania, with some speculation about him potentially being Kevin Owens' replacement for the match against Randy Orton.

Rusev, if he has indeed signed with WWE, is one of a few stars who have traded AEW for WWE, with the likes of Penta, his brother Rey Fenix, Ricky Starks — now known as Ricky Saints, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jade Cargill a few names who quit Tony Khan's promotion to join WWE. Malakai Black, who was also let go by AEW, could also be WWE-bound soon.