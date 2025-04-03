Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of Rusev, Formerly AEW's Miro

After a report emerged yesterday suggesting that Miro (AKA Rusev) was returning to WWE soon, Dave Meltzer has offered an update on the performer's contract status on "Wrestling Observer Radio." Specifically, Meltzer shared what he's heard regarding Miro's wife, CJ Perry, who appeared in WWE as Lana.

"Miro signed, and CJ did not sign and was not there," Meltzer said. "When asking, I was given the impression that she would not be back. But, you know, you never know for sure."

For years, Perry's Lana served as the ringside manager for Rusev. Following a 10-year run with the promotion, Rusev was released from his WWE contract in 2020, with Perry following him in 2021. Not long after being released, Rusev debuted in AEW as Miro, and Perry joined him there several years later. However, both runs with the company were disjointed and resulted in their releases. Perry exited the company last year while Miro was given his release in February.

During their time in AEW, it was reported that Miro and Perry had separated, but the two recently renewed their wedding vows. It was later reported by Meltzer that Miro and Perry had never actually split, and their "separation" was an attempt to push a storyline that was never picked up by AEW's Tony Khan.

In addition to Miro, a wave of former AEW stars have made or are making their debuts or returns to WWE. Penta jumped ship earlier this year, with his brother Rey Fenix set to join him shortly. Along with them, Malakai Black (previously known as Aleister Black in WWE) is a strong candidate for the mysterious figure being teased in a series of vignettes on "WWE SmackDown."

