Additional Details On Recent AEW Releases, WWE Discussions

Earlier this week, three former AEW stars were released from their contracts, with Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks all becoming free agents. Starks made his debut on "WWE NXT" the following night, and many are expecting Black and Miro to follow suit in the days ahead. Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared some additional details on Tony Khan's decision to release the wrestlers.

Both Black and Miro are indeed expected to join WWE in the near future, with Meltzer reporting that the promotion's creative team is already "talking" about both performers. The writer also noted that it's possible Miro could have his wife and onscreen partner CJ Perry join him, despite the fact that Miro and Perry reportedly separated near the end of 2023. Perry made a post on social media this week about Miro, teasing an onscreen reunion with her husband, but Meltzer indicated that the plan is not yet solidified in WWE.

As far as reasons behind the departures, Meltzer also wrote that all three of the released wrestlers had "creative differences" with their booking in AEW. Specifically, their reported unhappiness stemmed from not wanting to lose certain matches or work in certain storylines, leading to two of the three being taken off TV by Khan long before they were released.