Additional Details On Recent AEW Releases, WWE Discussions
Earlier this week, three former AEW stars were released from their contracts, with Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks all becoming free agents. Starks made his debut on "WWE NXT" the following night, and many are expecting Black and Miro to follow suit in the days ahead. Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared some additional details on Tony Khan's decision to release the wrestlers.
Both Black and Miro are indeed expected to join WWE in the near future, with Meltzer reporting that the promotion's creative team is already "talking" about both performers. The writer also noted that it's possible Miro could have his wife and onscreen partner CJ Perry join him, despite the fact that Miro and Perry reportedly separated near the end of 2023. Perry made a post on social media this week about Miro, teasing an onscreen reunion with her husband, but Meltzer indicated that the plan is not yet solidified in WWE.
As far as reasons behind the departures, Meltzer also wrote that all three of the released wrestlers had "creative differences" with their booking in AEW. Specifically, their reported unhappiness stemmed from not wanting to lose certain matches or work in certain storylines, leading to two of the three being taken off TV by Khan long before they were released.
Reports Of Frustration From Ricky Starks, Miro, And Malakai Black In AEW
Though Starks has publicly denied turning down creative plans from AEW, Meltzer cited anonymous AEW sources who indicated that Starks "balked" at plans for a feud against Big Bill, which Starks would have lost. As a result of reportedly not wanting to go through with the feud, Starks was taken off TV, and his release came just a few months before his contract was set to expire.
Miro was said to have been dissatisfied with how strongly he and Perry would be pushed following their onscreen reunion at the end of 2023. After successfully pushing for Khan to hire Perry, the two came up with a storyline that had them separated for months before Perry turned on Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End 2023. Once the angle was executed, Miro expected to be presented as one of the top stars in the company and frequently pitched ideas, but he and Khan apparently did not see eye-to-eye. By August, Miro wanted out, with Meltzer claiming he asked for his release at that time.
The context around Black's frustration in AEW and eventual release has been heavily reported already, though the performer often pushed back on the public narrative that he wanted out. Like Starks, he was said to be approaching the end of his contract when the releases were announced.