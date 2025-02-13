CJ Perry, FKA WWE's Lana, Discusses AEW Match With Former Client Vs. Estranged Husband

Miro and Andrade El Idolo wrestled one another at AEW Worlds End in December 2023, and though it took more than a year for Miro to receive his release, it wound up being the final match in the promotion for both men. Responding to a post on social media platform X, CJ Perry shared some relief that both men left AEW before teasing another match-up in the future.

"Thank God. One man is the Super Athlete [and] the other man is a flying cruiserweight who hits harder [than] a heavyweight," Perry wrote. "I can't wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don't help [Miro] to win [against] my former ex-client [Andrade]?"

With Andrade currently in WWE, Perry's post hints at a return for Miro that many are already expecting. Additionally, Perry's praise of Miro indicates that the two are still on good terms despite reportedly ending their relationship in late 2023. At the time, it was indicated that the two had separated but hadn't filed for divorce.

Following the match against Miro at Worlds End, Andrade's AEW contract expired, and it didn't take long before he returned to WWE. He made a surprise appearance in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, and has since been a consistently featured player on WWE TV. It is Andrade's second run with the company after first being signed from 2015 to 2021.

Miro has an even longer history with WWE, where he was known as Rusev. He joined the promotion in 2010 and by 2013 was teamed up with Perry, who performed as Lana. The two began their relationship after their onscreen pairing had already started, and they were soon called up to the main roster. Miro had a successful main roster run before being released in 2020.