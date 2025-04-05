Backstage Details On Former AEW Star Miro's Recent Visit To WWE Headquarters

Former AEW star Miro, once known as Rusev in WWE, appears to be one step closer to returning to the company who made "Rusev Day" popular. According to PWInsider Elite, Miro visited the new WWE headquarters on Wednesday and was there for most of the day. The outlet reported they were told he was there to have meetings with officials to prepare for his return, as well as to pose for a photo shoot.

Rumors began to swirl that Miro was headed back to WWE following his AEW release in February after being away from the promotion for long periods of time with less than a dozen matches wrestled since 2021. Those close to the situation noted to PWInsider that Miro was at WWE headquarters to finalize details regarding his return after he put pen to paper on a contract. While Miro is reportedly headed back to WWE, Dave Meltzer noted on "Wrestling Observer Radio" on Thursday that his wife and former manager CJ Perry, known as Lana during her time in WWE, did not sign a deal and wasn't present at WWE headquarters.

While Miro's former AEW colleagues Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks) and Rey Fenix have made their debuts for WWE on "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown," respectively, and Malakai Black is seemingly being teased on air for a return to the company, Miro has yet to have video vignettes re-introducing his character air anywhere on WWE programming. As of this writing, there are no reports on just when he could re-debut for the company or which brand he will be on.