Bully Ray Blasts The Rock For WWE WrestleMania 41 No-Show, Comments To Dave LaGreca

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is one of many people who have voiced their frustrations about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not appearing at WrestleMania 41, something The Rock tried to explain in a recent interview with Pat McAfee, which has gone on to make everything much worse. Like a number of fans, including Ray's "Busted Open Radio" colleague Dave LaGreca, who went viral for his rant about The Rock not being a part of the story that led up to WrestleMania 41, despite being the one to set it up, Ray is not happy with "The Final Boss," and during a recent episode of "Busted Open," Ray aired some of his frustrations.

"I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they've earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they're doing. But now with everything that's going down, it's now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time." Ray also touched on how The Rock explained that they can always return to the stories he's set up later down the line, stating that after what he's said about the business, and the stories themselves, it's too little, too late.

"'Oh maybe one day we'll come back to the soul,' No. Don't go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it wasn't going to happen, so let's forget about Cody's soul. As a matter of fact, unless I'm getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I don't think I need to see it. I don't need to see it, and I sure as hell don't need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head."