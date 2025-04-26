Bully Ray Blasts The Rock For WWE WrestleMania 41 No-Show, Comments To Dave LaGreca
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is one of many people who have voiced their frustrations about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not appearing at WrestleMania 41, something The Rock tried to explain in a recent interview with Pat McAfee, which has gone on to make everything much worse. Like a number of fans, including Ray's "Busted Open Radio" colleague Dave LaGreca, who went viral for his rant about The Rock not being a part of the story that led up to WrestleMania 41, despite being the one to set it up, Ray is not happy with "The Final Boss," and during a recent episode of "Busted Open," Ray aired some of his frustrations.
"I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they've earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they're doing. But now with everything that's going down, it's now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time." Ray also touched on how The Rock explained that they can always return to the stories he's set up later down the line, stating that after what he's said about the business, and the stories themselves, it's too little, too late.
"'Oh maybe one day we'll come back to the soul,' No. Don't go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it wasn't going to happen, so let's forget about Cody's soul. As a matter of fact, unless I'm getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I don't think I need to see it. I don't need to see it, and I sure as hell don't need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head."
Bully Ray Stands Up For Dave LaGreca
As previously mentioned, "Busted Open's" Dave LaGreca made the headlines not just for going viral by ranting about The Rock, but for also catching The Rock's attention on Instagram. This led to "The Final Boss" explaining that the whole business is a work, everything is fake, and even invited LaGreca to join WWE in one of their creative meetings. That last offer is one Ray truly hopes The Rock follows up on.
"Rock, I want you to let Dave into one of those meetings. I want you to let him sit at the table with you and Brian Gewirtz when you're coming up with everything, because Dave LaGreca is the voice of the wrestling fan, and maybe you should hear, or have heard the voice of the wrestling fan before you decided to not show up at WrestleMania. At the end of the day, Dave's passion makes sense."
Ray's co-host, former WWE Superstar Bishop "Baron Corbin" Dyer, also expressed his frustrations about The Rock essentially letting the world know that everything about wrestling is fake, something that every fan knows, but still wants to see the product be presented in a realistic style. This led Ray to reveal that even some of the WWE locker room got in touch with LaGreca to thank him for his rant. "I know a significant amount of wrestlers got in touch with Dave LaGreca and said 'thank you for saying what you said.' Because a significant amount of wrestlers have that same bad taste in their mouth, because this is the biggest name in our industry, or one of the biggest names in our industry basically shouting at the top of his lungs 'it's fake.' It's the last guy I want to hear that from."
