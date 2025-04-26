Backstage Report On Stokely Hathaway's AEW Return

During this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Stokely Hathaway made his return to television after almost six months away. Hathaway aligned with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after their heel turn and will now manage the duo as they claw their way back up the title scene. The two then cut a promo alongside Hathaway, before attacking the legendary Rock 'N Roll Express after humiliating the veterans.

Following the segment, "Fightful Select" has looked into the status of Hathaway, and in a report revealed some backstage information about the angle as well. According to the report, the pairing between the three was pitched a year ago and that the trigger was nearly pulled back while Hathaway was often seen backstage scouting tag teams and specifically watching an FTR match. Interestingly, the report further claimed that the story was pushed back a bit after The Outrunners exploded, leading creative to shift and instead use FTR to help Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd get over with the fans.

While FTR are gearing up for a clash with the Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong), the two notably burned bridges with Adam Copeland as they turned heel. Interestingly, considering that the Paragon has one more member than FTR — not counting Hathaway, whose wrestling ability is likely not on par with the rest — the tag team may have another member join them soon enough to flesh out the feud and equal the odds, which fans will have to wait and see to unfold.