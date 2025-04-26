IYO SKY Celebrates WWE Career After Legend Praises Her WrestleMania Match Backstage

Despite already having an extremely decorated 18 year run in the wrestling business, IYO Sky picked up the biggest win of her career at the beginning of night two of WWE WrestleMania 41.

She successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, ending Belair's undefeated WrestleMania streak, becoming the first Japanese woman to win a match at WWE's biggest show, and only the third Japanese wrestler in history to win a match at WrestleMania after TAKA Michinoku and Yoshitatsu. After the match, she was greeted backstage by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, who praised Sky and her match in a clip posted on WWE's social media pages. The clip has since caught Sky's attention, who took to her own X (formerly known as Twitter) account to express how big of honor it is to have someone like "The Texas Rattlesnake" praise her work.

I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!🥹✨✨@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania https://t.co/UTvnbIf12N — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 25, 2025

As for what is next for the WWE Women's World Champion, Sky currently has no opponent lined up for the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10, but she has already come to face to face with a woman she might get to know very well in the coming months and years, that being the current NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who interrupted her promo on the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw." Sky and Vaquer would go on to have an impromptu match, which ended in a no contest due to former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez attacking Vaquer, who was then quickly attacked herself by the woman Vaquer beat to become champion, Giulia.