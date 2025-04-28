Bishop Dyer Lays Out Why Taking An L In His AEW Debut Won't Hurt Josh Alexander

Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander is officially All Elite, and has settled into his role as a member of The Don Callis Family following his loss to Hangman Page on his first night in the company. Many people expected "The Walking Weapon" to hit the ground running in AEW, meaning that the loss surprised many people. However, former WWE Superstar Bishop "Baron Corbin" Dyer stated on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that Alexander losing on his first night not only didn't bury him, but could be a real boost for him going forward.

"For Josh Alexander to take that L...it didn't hurt him," Dyer said. "He's stepping into a new world, new competitors, and Hangman Page, who is an elite, top level, superstar beat you. He didn't lose to someone whose name we didn't know. I think that loss will do more for him, and it also gave him the ability to make that switch and go to work after the match, and throw a little bit of a tantrum, and powerbomb Hangman through the ring, and then join The Don Callis Family. Like that did more for him than if he just won, the crowd might have been p*ssed. They might have turned because they're like 'No, Hangman's our guy dude, you just got here, what is happening?' They could turn, so I think the way that was done, it was done 100% correctly."

Dyer's point has since been backed up by the fact that Alexander has gone on to earn victories on both "AEW Collision" and "Dynamite," the latter of which being in a tag team match against Brody King and Will Ospreay, with Alexander getting the decisive pinfall on King after hitting him with the C4 Spike.

