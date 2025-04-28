WWE's Gunther Explains Why He Doesn't Watch Much Wrestling, Not For Lack Of Interest

Many veterans of the wrestling business will say that one of the best ways to improve is to try and consume as much content as possible as you might learn a few things you might not have thought of before. However, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is not one of those people. He was recently asked about watching what's going on around him during a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," to which he explained that he doesn't watch much wrestling, purely because he doesn't have the time to.

"Honest answer, maybe I'm a bad example then, but I hardly watch anything else," GUNTHER said. "It's like I'm not interested...when I'm at TV, I watch what I can see of the show. So I kind of always see it live, but I also miss stuff, but then it's again we're at the point where it's like it doesn't matter what the other people do. It's like it doesn't change what I do...I almost don't want to know because I don't want to be like 'oh they did this so I have to step up to this.' No, that's not–I don't know, I don't think it's beneficial. But there's also times, and it fluctuates where there's times I watch more wrestling again, and pretty much depends on how much goes on in my private life to be honest."

GUNTHER explained that between married life, being a father, and recently purchasing a home in both the United States and Europe, he doesn't have the time to sit down and watch every second of WWE programming just to see what everyone else is doing. With that said, he will occasionally go back and watch older matches for fun, but that is also a rarity for "The Ring General."

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.