WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER Announces The Birth Of His Child

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has experienced a stellar year in his professional wrestling career, and he has now shared joyful news from his personal life by announcing the arrival of his baby.

"The Ring General" announced on social media the birth of his son on December 27. "This morning our son entered the world. What a blessing 🙏🏻"

GUNTHER is married to former "NXT UK" star Jinny, with the two exchanging vows earlier this year in London. Jinny wrestled her last match in WWE in 2021 and announced in January 2023 that she had hung up her boots due to an injury. GUNTHER, meanwhile, has had a great 2023, establishing himself as one of the top stars in "WWE Raw." He had a memorable run in the men's Royal Rumble match, eliminating five stars and standing till the end after entering the match at #1, only to be bested by Cody Rhodes.

The Austrian star has also extended his reign as Intercontinental Champion in the year, which he has held since June 2022 after defeating Ricochet. The "Raw" star surpassed Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the title's rich history. GUNTHER's most recent title defense came on the December 18 edition of "Raw," where he defeated eight-time Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, and he's now closing in on 600 days as champion.