WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther Announces Marriage To Former NXT UK Star Jinny

Inside the ring, GUNTHER is currently the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century. Things appear to be going just as well for the "Ring General" outside of it as the champion took to Twitter Monday morning to share a photo of him with his wife, former "WWE NXT UK" star Jinny, from their London wedding over the weekend.

Back in January, the former two-time Progress Women's Champion who last competed on November 18, 2021 during an "NXT UK" event, announced her retirement from professional wrestling following a lengthy injury layoff. GUNTHER, meanwhile, was recently drafted to "WWE Raw" alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.