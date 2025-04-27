AEW Collision Live Coverage 4/26 - FTR Vs. The Paragon, Toni Storm Vs. Queen Aminata
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza" on April 26, 2025, coming to you live from the UNO Lakefront Front Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!
On "Dynamite", a returning Queen Aminata answered "Timeless" Toni Storm's open challenge for an Eliminator match. If Aminata wins, she will receive a future title shot. In other women returning news, Anna Jay will make her AEW 2025 debut. While she represented AEW at a New Japan show in January, she hasn't been on AEW programming since December when she faced Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship.
In their ongoing feud, Cru and Top Flight will continue their story in a Tornado Tag Match. Their last match was a Trios match involving Nick Wayne and AR Fox, respectively.Tonight, Fox will take on RUSH. Another member of Los Facción Ingobernables will be in action when Dralistico challenges Bandido for the ROH World Championship.
Swerve Strickland will take on Blake Christian. Max Caster still hasn't won one of his Open Challenge matches, but that isn't stopping him from having one tonight.
FTR was suspended for a week after brutally attacking Daniel Garcia and 2point0 and attempting to attack Tony Schiavone. On Wednesday, they returned with a new manager: Stokely Hathaway. FTR attacked the Rock 'N Roll Express until Paragon stopped them. Tonight, FTR and Paragon (Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly) will face off.
Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Blake Christian
Swerve comes to the ring with a mic, but before he could say a word, the Young Bucks came out. Nicholas asked for "respect for your founding fathers." Matthew says they pulled some strings to get his match moved to right now, even though Swerve is in street clothes.
Blake Christian is accompanied by "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson. The Bucks asked for chairs so they can watch from the ramp. Swerve caught a running Christian and spun him around, but Christian got out of it. Swerve responded with a back elbow. Christian distracted the ref while Johnson grabbed Swerve's ankle. Christian laid in blows and stomped him in the corner.
Swerve sent Chrisitian into the opposite corner, but Christian moved and delivered a shotgun dropkick to the back of Swerve's head while the Bucks celebrated. Swerve went for a full nelson, but Christian backed him into the turnbuckle. Swerve and Christian chased each other across the ring until Christian connected with a dropkick. Swerve went to the outside and Christian took him down with a dive. He slung Swerve into the barricades while the Bucks clapped. Swerve grabbed Christian's nose from behind and sent him into the barricade. Christian sent him into the steps. They battled on the apron. Christian went for a spear, but his legs got tangled on the rope and Swerve caught him with a neckbreaker over the middle rope. Swerve jumped off the apron and hit Christian in the back. Swerve slammed Christian, but Christian rolled through a second one. Christian with a neckbreaker of his own. He went up top, but Swerve rolled out of the way and did a Jumping House Call. He followed with a flipping powerbomb.
Winner: Swerve Strickland
After the match, Swerve stared down the Bucks and told them to come to the ring. As Matthew approached, Johnson attacked Swerve from behind. Swerve took him down and sent him out of the ring. Nicholas hit Swerve from behind and the Bucks double teamed him and hit the EVP Trigger. Nicholas mocked Swerve by doing his dance. Matthew was setting up for the Tony Khan Driver when Nana attempted to stop him. Matthew kicked him away when Kenny Omega's music hit. The Bucks attacked Omega, but he fought them off. He hit two snapdragons on Nicholas. Tony Schiavone announced an 8-man match for "Dynamite" with Omega, Mark Briscoe, Speedball Bailey, and Kevin Knight taking on the Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricochet.
Timeless Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Queen Aminata - Eliminator Match
Storm comes to the ring first with Luther and is followed by Aminata. Storm took Aminata down and celebrated. She took her down a second time and Aminata returned the favor. Storm tried to get her to shake her hand and put her in a side headlock. Aminata put her arm between her legs and rubbed her butt on her head. Aminata hooked Storm's leg before Storm rolled up Aminata for two.
Aminata put her on a side headlock and took her down with a shoulder tackle. They rolled through moves and Storm put her in an armbar. Aminata put her in a submission hold. In the corner, she hit Storm with a forearm, multiple punches, and bit her forehead. Storm dropkicked her in the gut. She went for a suplex, but Aminata stopped it and hit her own. Aminata went for Off With Her Head, but Storm moved. Both women are on the apron when Aminata headbutted her. She locked her legs around Storm's neck and pulled her butt repeatedly until Storm fell off the apron. Aminata followed with a running leg strike from the apron. Storm has a bloody nose.
After the break, they exchanged forearms and both connected with stereo headbutts. Both women are down. Storm with a Thesz Press followed by forearms in the corner. Storm took her down with a DDT before twisting into an STF, but Aminata got to the ropes. Storm pulled her up, but Aminata rolled through. Aminata tripped her with a drop toehold and a running kick to the face. Both women are on the outside. Aminta shoved Storm into a chair and as she ran, Storm tripped her and sent her face first into the chair. Storm did a running hip attack into the barricade, but Aminata rolled out of the way.
Back in the ring, Storm hit her with a crossbody for two. Aminata with a Beach Break. They exchange blows. They did running elbows. Storm with a popup powerbomb. Aminata blocked a Storm Zero and rolled her up. She followed with a swinging neckbreaker before going up top. Storm rolled out of the way and hit a German Suplex. Storm followed with a Hip Attack and Storm Zero for the win.
Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm
Max Caster Open Challenge
Max says that he's bringing a playoff like atmosphere, something that doesn't happen in their city often. He attempts to get the fans to chant with him. Hologram answered the challenge.
Hologram kicked Caster in the gut and bounced off the ropes before taking him down with headscissors takedown. Caster sends him into the corner and goes for a chop, but Hologram moves and answers with a Spanish Fly. Hologram did a diving headbutt to the outside, sending Caster into the barricade. Back in the ring, Hologram went for a 450 Splash, but Caster moved. He nailed the Portal Bomb to move to 23-0.
Winner: Hologram
CRU vs. Top Flight (w/Leila Grey)
CRU comes to the ring first. Top Flight follows and is accompanied by Leila Grey. Both teams talk trash and when the bell rings, they got at it. Darius and Lio fight in the ring while Dante and Action battle on the outside. Lio was tossed from the ring and CRU are on the outside and got sticks. Top Flight step on them and take them. Lio took his chains off and wrapped it around his fist. He got into the ring, but Darius popped him before he could do anything.
After he went down, Top Flight grabbed Action and took him down before double teaming Lio. Dante covered for two. Lio rolled out of the ring and they double teamed Action. Darius covered for two and Action rolled out. Action chased Leila and Dante got out the ring. Lio took advantage and dove on Dante and took him down. Action with a round kick on Darius. Action bounced off the top rope to take out Darius.
Lio sent Daris into the ring while Action sent Dante into the barricade. Lio took him down with a lariat and covered him for two. Action threw a trash can into the ring and put it on Darius before hitting the trash can with the sticks repeatedly.
After the break, Action held the trash can on top of Dante while Lio went up top and Dante popped it off him and the trash can hit Action in the face. Dante threw it at Lio, who fell off the turnbuckle. Dante hit Action with the lid. Darius grabbed Lio's leg and Dante smacked him in the head with the lid. Dante grabbed a bag from under the ring and handed it to Darius and Lio rolled him up. CRU double team Darius. Dante got in the ring and got double teamed. Action pinned him for two.
Lio with a jawbreaker on Dante and Action dumped out the contents of the bag; Mardi Gras beads. CRU are confused that it's not tacks. Dante did a sidewalk slam on Lio onto the beads. He covered him for two. Darius got in the ring with a chair and put Lio in it, but Action shoved Dante off the turnbuckle. Darius shoved Action off the apron. He and Lio exchange blows and Lio did a drop toehold into the chair. Action did a running kick to Darius's head that was still on the chair. They did a back body drop onto the chair and the beads. Lio covered him for two. Lio wrapped his chain around his hand, but Leila grabbed his wrist, allowing Darius to throw the trash can into Lio. Action shoved Darius into Leila, knocking her off the apron. Lio did a bouncing cutter off the bottom rope and Action picked up Darius and did a neckbreaker, followed by Lio hitting a frog splash. Action did a 450 Splash for the win.
Winner: CRU