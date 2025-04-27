AEW's Dustin Rhodes Denies Possibility Of WWE Return

Dustin Rhodes has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019, with many fans seeing his run as one of the best of his near 40 year long career. He currently holds the ROH World Tag Team and World Six Man Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs respectively, but with his career nearing its end, some fans have suggested that "The Natural" should return to WWE before he retires given his history with the company, as well as the chance to reunite with his younger brother Cody. However, that possibility seems to be officially off the cards, as Rhodes took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that he will end his career in AEW.

Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected. https://t.co/YuIXCbVArg — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 27, 2025

In response to a fan who stated that he would love to see Rhodes back in WWE, "The Natural" responded by saying "Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected." Rhodes has already expressed his excitement about being part of AEW's All In Texas event, which takes place on July 12 in Arlington, and looks to have at least two or three more years in the ring before he finally calls time on his career. What's more, he also confirmed that he has not talked to WWE, despite nearing the end of his contract in 2024, and is not focused on looking at any other wrestling company other than the one he currently works for.

As for when he retires, Rhodes is likely to stick around in the wrestling business as he launched the Rhodes Wrestling Association promotion, which had its first official event in September 2024, and thanks to his strong relationship with AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan, he will certainly be someone Khan turns to whenever he might need any help backstage.