Ex-WWE Star Explains Why Travis Scott Was The Problem In WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Travis Scott's cameo in the WrestleMania 41 night two main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has gone down with mixed reviews to say the least. The Grammy nominated artist took a CrossRhodes for his troubles in Las Vegas, but his entrance that was meant to be a surprise to everyone, turned out to be one of the biggest let downs amongst fans. Not only were fans disappointed with what Scott had to offer, but former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, who on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," pointed to the lack of urgency from the rapper as the main thing that let his WrestleMania appearance down.

"It makes Cody looks dumb," Dyer said. "Like we're laying there while you walk. It's different, like [Under]Taker and Roman [Reigns], their entrances, the opponent's standing in the ring staring at them, staring daggers through them. They're anticipating this fight where this is like...this is a home stretch, this is fourth quarter, this is the final drive to score and win the game, and then you're just going to kind of hit pause and go slow motion? To me, watching at home, and I don't know how the fans felt there, but like it sucked the air out of the building for me."

Dyer believes that Triple H was most likely in the Gorilla position telling Scott to move faster down the entrance ramp to at least convey the idea that he wanted to get to the ring. However, given that this is a story that initially involved The Rock, a man who has more power over WWE creative than most, he is unclear exactly how much say Triple H had on the night.

