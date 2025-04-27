Backstage Update On Ace Austin's Future With TNA

Ace Austin has been an integral part of TNA Wrestling for the better part of six years. Debuting in 2019 while the company was still known as Impact Wrestling, Austin has gone on to win the TNA X-Division Championship on three separate occasions, the Super X Cup in 2021, and the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside Chris Bey as part of Bullet Club under the name ABC, also on three occasions. However, Austin's future with the company has come into question as it appears his contract with the company is reaching its conclusion.

Fightful Select have reported that TNA are very eager to retain Austin's services, and are hopeful that he will remain with the company, despite no word on how far along contract talks between the two parties actually are. Austin re-signed with the company in March 2024, but it's unknown when that deal with expire, as is the case with his ABC partner Bey, whose contract was also meant to be coming up around the time of writing, but given his recent situation following a serious neck injury that left him briefly paralyzed, TNA are expected to treat that situation a little differently.

Since Bey's injury, which he picked up in October 2024, Austin has remained a constant presence on TNA programming, as well as the independent circuit, where he has found the bulk of his success as a singles star. He reigned as the Wrestling REVOLVER Champion for nearly six months, and even challenged for the DPW Worlds Heavyweight Championship against fellow TNA star Jake Something in February 2025. As for his TNA run, he was in the tournament to crown the first TNA International Champion, losing in the first round, and has attempted to fill the void left by ABC by teaming with The Rascalz.