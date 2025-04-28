Nikki Bella Compares Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair Feud To Herself Vs. Ex-WWE Star

Heading into WrestleMania 41, the feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton over the WWE Women's Championship struggled to connect with the audience. Their promos together lacked intensity, with the story between both stars being poorly executed. However, that all changed two weeks before WrestleMania, when both Flair and Stratton went off script during a face-to-face meeting on "WWE SmackDown." Flair made remarks about Tiffany's boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser, while Stratton commented on "The Queen's" failed marriages among several other insults. During WrestleMania weekend, WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on the heated promo between Stratton and Flair, comparing it to her feud with AJ Lee in 2014.

"I'm not going to lie, AJ Lee and I did that quite a bit. We said stuff to each other on the mic that neither of us saw coming. And so I felt though it made things very personal, but it kept us in a story longer because it made people more invested and she and I never took it personal. I mean, would we both probably be bothered backstage? 100%. But we actually kept it very professional ... you got to get a little personal, I mean, look at John and Cody, things got personal but people get invested." Bella said. "Tiffy and even Naomi got that way a little bit before her and Jade's story and Tiffany and Charlotte and that set them both up to have these great stories." She said on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

Bella also explained that she would get frustrated with the WWE Universe when they would take the personal comments directed at herself on TV too seriously, claiming fans put too much value into some of the words during her promos and held onto it for years.

