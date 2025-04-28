AEW's Kenny Omega Talks Style Changes After Illness, Says He Had Stomach Pain In Japan

The fact that Kenny Omega is still able to wrestle at the level he's at, let alone be the AEW International Champion in 2025, is a small miracle. Omega was out of action for 13 months after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, and was told at one point that he might never wrestle again. Every match that he's been involved in since his return, there has been an element of danger that wasn't there before given his condition, and during a recent Twitch stream, Omega noted that he has had to change his in-ring style to adapt to his new way of living.

"Yeah, big time," Omega said. "I've absolutely had to change how I work. I mean I don't...It's probably something I'll be able get in to a little on down the line in the future. I don't want to get too much into it now, but wrestling is always a challenge, and what those challenges are will change as time goes by. We do the challenges, and what you see in the ring is sort of a result of how you tackle those challenges, like the match is almost the reward, and of course things can always go wrong in a match."

Omega was then asked about his Wrestle Dynasty match with Gabe Kidd and if he was nervous, to which Omega explained that he would feel immense pain after having four different surgeries in 2024, but it was when he was in Japan getting ready for his return match with Kidd where those pains started to return. "When I felt those pains coming back when I was in Japan, boy was that nerve-wracking. But I think that was just nerves and I was up in my own head...I was worrying about worrying."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.