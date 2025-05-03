Seth Rollins Reveals The One Accolade He Wants That Has Escaped Him In WWE Career

After 20 years in the wrestling industry, Seth Rollins has built himself a Hall Of Fame resume, with his Money In The Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 and being a Grand Slam Champion becoming some of the most notable successes of his career. That said, during a recent interview on "ESPN" with former UFC competitor Daniel Cormier, Rollins revealed that there's one WrestleMania milestone that he anxiously needs to accomplish. "For me as an individual, you mentioned all the accolades, you mentioned the main events, I wouldn't mind getting that night two main event. I think that one's escaped me a little bit."

Despite desperately wanting to main event night two of WrestleMania, Rollins reiterated that his main focus has been WWE's on-screen growth and finical success, explaining that his personal goals will eventually be realized in due time.

I look at where the business is at. I look at the future of the business. How can I contribute there to these young guys and girls, what can I give to them ... I look at the overall health, are we bringing in the money? Because that's what it is, it's a business. It's about money. Are we bringing in new fans? Are we expanding our reach? ... I feel like I'm giving out the best that Seth Rollins has and the individual stuff it's going to come man. We'll get that night two one of these years."

Although he wasn't featured in main event of night two at WrestleMania 41, Rollins competed in one of the best matches of the weekend when he defeated both Roman Reigns and CM Punk while aligning himself with Paul Heyman on night one.

