Bayley Gets Candid About New WWE Finisher, Struggle To Find Herself As A Babyface

As one of WWE's "Four Horsewomen," Bayley is usually a fairly popular wrestler among the company's fans. However, there have been times when her character hasn't resonated as strongly, and negative fan reaction led to the wrestler and the company agreeing to turn Bayley heel for the first time in 2019.

Appearing on "Insight," Bayley reflected on the lead-up to her heel turn, pinpointing the moment in time when she knew something had to change. It came after she separated her shoulder in 2019, when WWE officials asked her to break the news about being forced to drop off WWE SummerSlam to the audience through a promo. Though she was supposed to be a hero, Bayley was met with a chorus of boos.

"I don't know why they were booing me," the wrestler said. "I was almost in tears. I remember Mercedes came out because she was taking my spot at SummerSlam and ... we looked at each other and she was like, 'Man, f**k these people.' And I was like, 'Yeah!' Because she could see that I felt so terrible about myself."