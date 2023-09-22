10 WWE Finishers That Were Incredibly Underwhelming

There's no denying that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the greatest performers in the history of the business — but as far as one of his finishing moves goes, it was extremely underwhelming for a star of his magnitude. Rock had a myriad of brilliant moves that would captivate the crowd during his matches. Unfortunately, when it comes to The People's Elbow, it simply never stacked up as a credible-looking end to a match.

The move was true to its calling of being "the most electrifying in all of sports entertainment" throughout Rock's various runs with WWE due to the reaction it would garner, but the extended set-up period and the lack of impact of the move itself failed to make it believable as a genuine finisher. Rock's victory over CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013, which saw him earn a three-count from The People's Elbow and end a 434-day WWE Championship reign, still doesn't sit well with many fans.

Perhaps the worst part of The People's Elbow is the fact that after dramatically taking off his elbow pad and bouncing off the ropes, Rock would then halt all of his momentum' to stop, pause, and drop an elbow that connected with his opponent's chest after they had already been laying prone for upwards of 30 seconds. While the nature of it is similar to John Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle, the 16-time world champion would very rarely capture victories with the move, instead using the Attitude Adjustment to finish his rivals. Luckily for the "Brahma Bull," he was also able to utilize the Rock Bottom frequently throughout his career, which looked infinitely better and could be hit from just about anywhere, while the Sharpshooter was also added to his arsenal over the course of his in-ring journey.