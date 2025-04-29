WWE HOFer & AEW Performer Ricky Morton Blasts Wrestlers Involved In TNA Rebellion Spot

Veteran wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton has criticized a spot from the TNA X Division Championship match that took place at TNA Rebellion pay-per-view.

The X-Division Championship match saw the X Division Champion, Moose, defend his title against five other competitors. One of the high-flying spots in the match saw Leon Slater climb to the top of the steel beam, which was over 15 feet high, as per the commentators, and land a Swanton Bomb on his opponents, who were standing on the outside. Such spots usually involve the opponent softening the blow by catching the high-flyer, which did not happen this time as Slater went through the five men on the outside and landed on the canvas on the outside. Morton, on X, stated that he was disappointed to see Slater dropped by his peers, and was pleased to see Slater healthy after the nasty fall.

"I'm disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him. Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same," he said.

I'm disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him. Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same. https://t.co/CwkZ8WjzAv — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 28, 2025

In the posts that followed, Morton advised wrestlers not to agree to do things that they aren't comfortable with. However, he also believes that the spot could be a teaching moment to all wrestlers, conceding that he, too, like others in the business, has made mistakes and doesn't want to single out and blame anyone.

"I will add, don't agree to stuff if you don't feel confident and comfortable. Speak up. I assure you, it won't make you any less of a wrestler," said Morton. "I just genuinely hoped that everyone could take something from what happened, learn from it, and focus on fixing what's next. We all make mistakes, myself included, and it's not about blame. We, as performers, have to consider those moves and actions with others."

Moose successfully defended his title against Slater, Matt Cardona, KC Navarro, Sidney Akeem, and El Hijo del Vikingo, and is closing in on 200 days with the title.