WWE NXT Champ Oba Femi Comments On John Cena WrestleMania Win, Odds Of Possible Match

The reality is setting in for both wrestlers and fans that John Cena, the Undisputed WWE Champion, is soon retiring. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling" in the aftermath of Cena's win at WWE WrestleMania 41, Oba Femi was asked to share any thoughts he had on the champ's victory.

"Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect," Femi said. "He's very synonymous with those three words but I think one big word is missing: consistency. Boo him, cheer him, rain, sun, hell freezing over, John was always there. John always did his thing, so big respect to John."

Like many performers, Femi would love to get in the ring with Cena before the veteran wrestler hangs up his boots at the end of this year. Though anything is possible, the WWE NXT Champion isn't aware of any imminent plans to face Cena.

"He's winding down, I'm just getting started," Femi continued. "I don't know if our paths are going to cross in that fashion. I hope it does, but I don't think so."

While it seems unlikely they'll get to wrestle, Femi has had several important encounters with Cena behind the scenes, including a conversation at the WWE Performance Center several years ago that left a major impact. Cena watched Femi wrestle Dion Lennox and spoke to the men for 40 minutes afterwards, offering Femi advice that he carries with him to this day. Additionally, Femi ran into Cena again over WrestleMania weekend, and the older wrestler congratulated Femi on his accomplishments in the years since.

While Femi hasn't yet appeared on WrestleMania, he did successfully defend his title in a Triple Threat at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver that same weekend. If the champion keeps up his current momentum, it seems likely he'll make his WrestleMania debut soon enough.

