Saraya's Career Sure Felt Worse Off In AEW Versus WWE

There's little doubt in most fan's minds that Saraya, or Paige as most WWE fans remember her by, had a Hall of Fame career within the WWE. There's of course the accolades, including her two reigns as WWE Divas Champion and her one reign as NXT Women's Champion, a notable reign given she was the first woman to ever hold that title. But even more important than championship wins is what Saraya represents, not just for women's wrestling but for women's wrestling in WWE. Arriving in the promotion during a time when the women's division was largely treated as an afterthought and a joke, Saraya's Paige is seen one of the first women to break down doors, forcing WWE to take women's wrestling seriously and leading to the present day, when women are main eventing "Raw," "SmackDown," and PLE's, including WrestleMania.

As such, when Saraya first stepped foot into an AEW ring at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in the fall of 2022, there were inevitably going to be comparisons between Saraya in AEW and Paige and WWE, especially after Saraya confirmed she would be returning to the ring after being forced to retire years earlier. Would she be able to have the same success in AEW that she had in WWE, and perhaps more importantly, would she be able to have the same impact? With Saraya's two and a half year run with AEW now over, the answers to that would seem to be no on both fronts. Not only that, but given the lack of title reigns compared to her WWE run, and the fact that she disappeared from AEW programming during her final months with the promotion, it would be very easy to suggest that Saraya's AEW run wasn't just inferior, but left her worse off.