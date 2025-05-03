Bayley Explains How AJ Lee & WWE Fans Were Responsible For 'Hugger' Character In NXT

Bayley went into further detail about the origins of her "Hugger" persona, explaining that she first got the inspiration for the idea from a popular '90s movie character, who's mannerisms she tried to emulate early in her career. She also credited the WWE Universe for supporting the idea, as she felt they played a role in the "Hugger" being featured on weekly television.

"The fans made that happen ... my character came from Superstar Molly Shannon, Superstar the movie. That's where I stemmed it from. I was like, 'Okay I can have all the nervous antics like her and then I could just be a super fan.' And Dusty [Rhodes] loved it."

Bayley then revealed that her WWE Divas Championship match with Lee on "NXT" is where the term "Hugger" began to catch on with the audience, as she reflected on her persona starting to grow in popularity following the contest.

"It was actually my match with AJ, we were doing something where I literally went to hug and I was just going to hug her as a fan, and then just me hugging her got a crazy reaction ... the next match, they just started chanting like 'Bayley's gonna hug you,' and that was never my thought of being like 'Oh I'm gonna be a hugger,' ... but it was from that match."

"The Role Model" also mentioned that her inflatable "Bayley Buddies" used in her entrance were originally intended for former WWE star Adam Rose, whose vibrant persona and colorful ring gear closely resembled her own.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.