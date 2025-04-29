WWE Star Roman Reigns Played College Football With One Of The All-Time NFL Greats

WWE star Roman Reigns has been at the top of the professional wrestling industry for the last decade, but prior to joining the promotion in 2010, Reigns (real name Joe Anoaʻi) dedicated much of his life to football. Reigns attended Georgia Tech from 2003 until 2006 and became an integral player on the school's football team. However, he wasn't the only big name on the squad. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (AKA Megatron) played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the same time.

While Johnson played wide receiver, Anoa'i was on the other side of the ball as a defensive tackle. Both men started on the team from 2004 through the 2006 season and garnered acclaim for their work on the field.

Megatron, who was nicknamed after the Transformers villain due to his towering size, became ACC Rookie of the Year in 2004 and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award two years later, recognizing him as college football's best receiver. Johnson and Anoa'i would be named first-team All-ACC, placing them among the best players at their position in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Both players also served as team captains for the Yellow Jackets in 2006.

During the first two years with Johnson and Anoa'i on the roster, the team had mixed success, failing to make much of an impact on the college football landscape. However, in part due to dominant performances by Johnson and Anoa'i, the team won its conference in 2006. Sadly, they went on to lose in the Gator Bowl that year to the West Virginia Mountaineers, with both Anoa'i and Johnson then entering themselves into the NFL draft.