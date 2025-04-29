TNA Announces New International TV Deal

TNA Wrestling has found a new television home across much of Latin America, as reported by Sports Video Group today. TNA parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment has signed a deal with Claro Sports to air its programming in 17 different countries, including Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

The deal is non-exclusive, meaning Claro can sign agreements with other promotions, or TNA could seek additional deals for content not included in this contract. When the agreement goes into effect, it will reportedly include "TNA IMPACT!" as well as the promotion's pay-per-views and streaming specials. The content will be spread across Claro's various platforms, including its free ad-supported channel, its paid TV network, and on YouTube.

With the new agreement, TNA continues its pace of steady growth that it's set over the last several years. There have been some massive shake-ups behind the scenes, with prominent figures such as Scott D'Amore and Gail Kim being let go at different points. However, a working agreement with WWE along with its own talented roster have led to a period of expansion for TNA.

At the start of this year, TNA began airing on SportsNet in Canada, giving the promotion a large platform in the country. While it hasn't happened yet, some within TNA are hoping that the company can expand its TV presence in the United States as well. For now, its flagship show "Impact" can be seen on AXS TV, which is primarily owned by Anthem. The promotion also has its own streaming service, called TNA+, which shows "Impact" as well as TNA's streaming specials.