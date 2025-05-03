Triple H Discusses Creative Liberties, Logic Involved In WWE Creative

At this point, WWE chief content officer Triple H knows the score when it comes to professional wrestling, from the perspective of both an executive and a Hall of Fame level wrestler. As such, he's well aware now that pro wrestling can be many things; story driven, match driven, super serious, super funny, and in the case of performers such as The Undertaker and the late Bray Wyatt, even supernatural.

In an interview with "High Performance," Triple H discussed having to navigate between all the different genres wrestling can find itself living in, and how to maintain logic within the world even if one segment/match is radically different from the last.

"In the storytelling aspect of it, there's so many variations of what we do, right?" Triple H said. "And...one of the things that's amazing about WWE and what we do is our ability to sort of...it's its own world, right? So it doesn't always have to make sense. It does. Like, it has to follow your logic. You can't be like 'How did that happen?'

"It has to follow some form of logic, but in one hand, you can have two performers in almost...the build is almost like a sporting event, right? Two champions match [up], and the two guys are training, and one's a little bit of the underdog, and the other is a dominant champion. You're sort of replicating a sports build. And then I can have The Undertaker, on the other hand, when he puts his arms up, the lights come on, and...he has magic powers, and...you just can't stop him. You'll hit him with a big move, and he sits up like he's in a movie. The character's fantastic and crazy and out there."

