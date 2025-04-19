Triple H Praises Former WWE CEO In Hall Of Fame Induction Speech: 'I Love You, Vince'

Paul Levesque, known on WWE programming as Triple H, delivered a lengthy speech at his WWE Hall of Fame induction in the early hours of Saturday morning ahead of WrestleMania 41. Levesque ran down his entire decades-long career, from Arnold Schwarzenegger devotee to WWE Chief Creative Officer, with significant stops along the way for his time in WCW, his first ride with "the Kliq," his time learning the production side of the business from some of its greatest minds, and his various health struggles. He delivered numerous shout-outs, from fellow wrestlers like Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and Batista (who wasn't in attendance) to behind-the-scenes names like Rich Hering and Michael Hayes. Eventually, he came to his family, including current United States Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who was present, and it soon became clear that Levesque had been building up to mentioning another name.

"There's one thing that I've skirted around all night long, but I've got to talk about it, and that's Vince," he said, referring to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who resigned after being sued (along with the company itself) by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant on charges of sex trafficking and abuse. "It's a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but it so many ways I would not be here without him ... He's the one that saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree and encouraged me to sit under the Pat [Patteron] learning tree, and continue to learn."