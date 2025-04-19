Triple H Praises Former WWE CEO In Hall Of Fame Induction Speech: 'I Love You, Vince'
Paul Levesque, known on WWE programming as Triple H, delivered a lengthy speech at his WWE Hall of Fame induction in the early hours of Saturday morning ahead of WrestleMania 41. Levesque ran down his entire decades-long career, from Arnold Schwarzenegger devotee to WWE Chief Creative Officer, with significant stops along the way for his time in WCW, his first ride with "the Kliq," his time learning the production side of the business from some of its greatest minds, and his various health struggles. He delivered numerous shout-outs, from fellow wrestlers like Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and Batista (who wasn't in attendance) to behind-the-scenes names like Rich Hering and Michael Hayes. Eventually, he came to his family, including current United States Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who was present, and it soon became clear that Levesque had been building up to mentioning another name.
"There's one thing that I've skirted around all night long, but I've got to talk about it, and that's Vince," he said, referring to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who resigned after being sued (along with the company itself) by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant on charges of sex trafficking and abuse. "It's a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but it so many ways I would not be here without him ... He's the one that saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree and encouraged me to sit under the Pat [Patteron] learning tree, and continue to learn."
Mention of Vince's name has been rare — but it's getting more common
Levesque continued, saying that McMahon was also a major part of his personal life as well as his career.
"He wasn't just my boss, he wasn't just a friend, he wasn't just a mentor; he would become my father-in-law. He's my wife — the person I love the most in this world, he's her father. He's my kids' grandfather. So it's complicated," he said. "When there's somebody that helps propel you that far, you owe them so much. He taught me so much, what to do, what not to do. I'm grateful for all those lessons.
"I love you, Vince. And thank you."
"It's a complicated story and relationship, but in so many ways I wouldn't be here without him... he taught me so much. What to do, what not to do. I'm grateful for all those lessons. I love you Vince, and thank you."#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/SI2Wpbjbzs
Leveque's statement echoes a recent statement made by WWE competitor and Hollywood actor John Cena this week, who also professed his love for McMahon. It's something of a chance in policy for the company, as McMahon's name has rarely been mentioned since his original resignation in July 2022 following the revelation of hush money payments to cover up alleged sexual abuse; this voiding of power was what allowed Levesque to take the reigns of WWE alongside company president Nick Khan. McMahon returned to the company in 2023, but sold it to Ari Emanuel's Endeavor Group before being ousted again — seemingly for good this time — in January 2024. Janel Grant's legal team is currently attempting to move the case into discovery, while McMahon's legal team attempts to move it instead to arbitration. McMahon did not appear to be in attendance at the Hall of Fame.