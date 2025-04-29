Why Nic Nemeth Says WWE Talent Probably 'Pissed Off' By Pat McAfee Promo

There's a few ways one could look at Pat McAfee's promo on "Raw" last night, one that set up a match between him and Gunther at WWE Backlash. And given that McAfee's promo was different from the WWE norm, with McAfee getting plenty of time and swearing up a storm, it's easy to see why talents less featured on WWE TV would be upset about McAfee getting this opportunity over them.

As someone who went through periods in WWE not being used, TNA's Nic Nemeth can feel the pain of some of these wrestlers. On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth explained, somewhat sarcastically, why this promo may have rubbed some talents the wrong way.

"If that's me in the back a couple of years ago, I'd be like 'Man, that is really cool that he got to do a promo differently than we're allowed to do,'" Nemeth said. "'That's really cool that he got to swear way more than we're allowed to do, zero times. And he also got to fight for saying, in theory, 'Michael Cole and all of you,' something that someone else could not have done. And you get that moment, and you don't get 30 seconds.

"You get to say whatever the hell you want and say it like a person...that can change...that's game changing career stuff for anybody else on that roster. So if I'm on that roster, I would've been kind of pissed off. And then another spot for McAfee? I'm like 'We're fighting for four PPV matches here. I'm trying to get on the card. I've got a good story going, I've busted my ass, I made it here, they're using me for the commercials, and now one more PPV spot goes to another guy that kind of works here.' I'd be pissed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription