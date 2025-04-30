Matt Hardy Says WWE WrestleMania 41 Wasn't A Grand Slam But Points To 'Huge Success'

While WWE WrestleMania 41 emerged as a clear financial success, its overall success has been up for debate. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former WWE star Matt Hardy weighed in on the ongoing discussion.

"I thought WrestleMania was a good event. I wouldn't say it was a grand slam or home run, but I do think it was a very good solid event," Hardy said. "I think it was a solid WrestleMania. I think the CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins match, I think it was a huge success from match quality, and especially with the angle. I think the angle is what people are going to remember. I think they're going to start building something very special now that you have not only Seth Rollins in this position, but Paul Heyman and now Bron Breakker. So I'm really curious where all that's going to go."

In addition to the night one main event between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, Hardy found himself especially impressed by the night two opener pitting WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Other highlights for Hardy include the entrances of "Main Event" Jey Uso and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Regarding the night two event headliner between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, Hardy recognizes the divisiveness surrounding it. In his eyes, it is almost on par with what he expected a match involving the current version of Cena to be. Overall, though, he believes not all the in-ring performances were of the utmost quality.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.