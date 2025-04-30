Backstage Update On Bron Breakker And Seth Rollins's Alliance In WWE

Following his shocking betrayal of both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman has started to put together a new faction, comprised of himself, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. The group made their presence felt on the April 21 episode of "WWE Raw" when Breakker speared Reigns, revealing himself as the latest "Paul Heyman Guy," and many people are wondering where exactly the group might go next.

In a new report from Fightful Select, the comparison to the Dangerous Alliance stable that Heyman led during his time WCW in the early 1990s has not gone unheard, with one WWE source even telling Fightful that they watched their review of the show and acknowledged the similarities. However, this reportedly isn't the impression that WWE were aiming for, nor is it the direction the group is heading as Fightful claimed that the company is attempting to push the stable as one that other groups will be compared to later on down the line, rather than following a template from any previous group, including the Dangerous Alliance.

The group has also drawn comparisons to Evolution, which of course had four members, leading fans to speculate as to who could be this groups young star could be akin to what Randy Orton was back in the early 2000s. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Heyman's group, as the WWE source Fightful spoke claimed that, while it could always happen in the future, no other members are set to be added to the faction at this moment in time.

Heyman's men have already made enemies out of Reigns, Punk, and even Sami Zayn following the events of the April 28 episode of "Raw," and it's safe to say they'll be making a lot more in the weeks and months to come.