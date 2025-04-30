Bully Ray Has Booking Advice For Tony Khan After FTR Angle On AEW Dynamite This Week

On the April 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," FTR dived deeper into the dark side of their personas when they recruited Stokely Hathaway to be their new agent, and attacked wrestling legends the Rock N' Roll Express. The former AEW Tag Team Champions gave a Spike Piledriver to Ricky Morton, before Paragon ran out to make the save, chasing the villains away. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray admitted on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark" that he was a fan of the segment as a whole, but that there was too much going on in such a short space of time, leading him to offer some advice to AEW President Tony Khan.

"Slow down the pacing of the show during the moments that need it," Ray said. "What good is Spike Piledriving Ricky Morton if you're not going to let it set in? If you're not going to allow FTR to garner the heat the Piledriver on a legend is supposed to get, you're shooting yourself in the foot Tony. But what do I know?" Ray explained that he was never going to tell any of the athletes on the show to slow down because that's not going to solve anything, but that if there was a segment on "Dynamite" that would have benefited from being given more time and slowing down the pace, it was FTRs.

"Tony, I know you're not the biggest Uncle Bully fan, and that's fine, even though we've never met face-to-face, but please, take just a tiny, tiny bit of my advice. Either make your referees mean more or slow it down a little bit kid. It'll work, I promise you."

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.