Jeff Jarrett Calls This WWE WrestleMania 41 Match A 'Massive Letdown'

After Kevin Owens announced that he would not be medically cleared to compete at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton due to a neck injury, "The Viper" hosted an open challenge on night two at this years event. Despite many fans expecting "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis or Solo Sikoa to step up, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry surprisingly answered the call, but would lose to Orton in just three minutes. Although the audience reacted strongly to Hendry's appearance and his match with Orton, some were left disappointed with the open challenge, including AEW star Jeff Jarrett.

"A massive, massive letdown ... Randy's got a lot of history, not just in WWE but with that event, so I just kind of feel that as it relates to Randy, did a three minute win help him at all? No. Like none." Jarrett said. "For Hendry, are you kidding me? I'm sure a bucket list item, he don't care at all and I guess you could say seeing a TNA World Champion at Mania, that was kind of interesting, the wins and losses, the positioning, I don't read into that at all ... Randy was still getting his hand raised so in the grand scheme of things, what did it really matter? I was just really very let down on Randy's part because I just think there could have been so much more put into that." He said on "My World."

Despite Jarrett being frustrated with Hendry's WrestleMania appearance, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T had a different view on the match, claiming WWE was wise to have the TNA World Champion answer the open challenge because of the exposure it gave him on the biggest stage in wrestling.

