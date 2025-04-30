Backstage Report Indicates AEW Is Keeping All In Title Match Quiet Internally

With every week that passes by, AEW's All In Texas event on July 12 edges ever closer. The show is set to be All Elite Wrestling's biggest event that they've ever held in North America, with two trips to Wembley Stadium for All In London in 2023 and 2024 boasting a larger attendance. Given the prestige of the show, many people have speculated what could be the main event, including those within the company according to a recent report.

According to Fightful Select, sources they spoke to within AEW have been told a number of things regarding All In Texas are being kept closely guarded so they don't leak out. These include who will win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where the winner will go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship at Globe Life Field, who could potentially be in that match if it isn't a straight singles match, and what match will go on last on July 12. Fightful noted that they haven't heard if this is because these decisions haven't been made yet, but it seems AEW want to make things as surprising as possible, keeping their fans guessing all the way to the big show.

At the time of writing, Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion, but that could all change in a few weeks time when he defends the title against Samoa Joe on the "Beach Break" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on May 14. As for who will challenge for the title at All In Texas, that will either one of Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and Kyle Fletcher, with Page and Fletcher facing each other this week on "Dynamite" for the right to face Ospreay in the Owen Hart Cup final on May 25, with Ospreay advancing over Konosuke Takeshita on the "Spring BreakThru" edition of "Dynamite."