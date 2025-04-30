AEW's Adam Cole Explains Why TNT Title Win Is Among Highlights Of His Career

It took three tries, but Adam Cole finally fulfilled his promise to win AEW gold in 2025, defeating Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty to become the new TNT Champion. Things looked dicey after that when an open challenge issued by Cole was answered by Claudio Castagnoli days later on "AEW Collision," though Cole was ultimately able to escape with a hard fought win. And while some more hard fought wins are likely on the way, it's worth it for Cole given his journey to get to the title.

In an interview with "ComicBook Nation," Cole relived some of that journey, though not before praising Garcia for his performances in their three matches, which Cole credited for helping him "find himself again" in the ring. That, along with the series of injuries Cole has overcome in the past few years, helped make his TNT Championship win even sweeter. But there was one more factor that took Cole's Dynasty victory and turned it into one of the greatest moments of his lengthy career.

"The fact that it was in Philadelphia, which is where I became a fan, it's where I trained, it's where I had my first match, it really felt like this amazing, meant to be, full-circle moment, especially being in there with Danny," Cole said. "That meant everything to me. It's one of the highlights of my AEW career, one of the highlights of my wrestling career, by far. And I think this is the start of something really, really special for me, going forward in the years to come within AEW."

