Tommy Dreamer Points Out 'Wonky' Moment From WWE Raw Crowd

Sami Zayn fought Bron Breakker on Monday, after Zayn refused Breakker's ally, Seth Rollins, and his offer of helping Zayn get ahead. Zayn was thoroughly beaten by Breakker on "Raw," and former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer is worried that the newly heel Breakker is a little too popular.

"Here comes [Bron Breakker's] music, and [Bron is] supposed to be the bad guy, and they cheer," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark," noting that Breakker and Zayn had a good match. "The wonky part would be the fans at the end, right? Sami first gets Speared, then he gets Speared again, and they're chanting 'One more time' and that's not the best for your babyface, in fact it's the worst for your babyface."

Dreamer doesn't think Breakker should have any encouragement from the crowd. Breakker pummeled Zayn to a referee stoppage, which was also something with which Dreamer took issue.

"I do feel that Bron Breakker should've pinned him," Dreamer continued. "If you're trying to establish this new killer, and this new killer machine, maybe a victory could've been the best choice...It just felt flat without a finish."

Breakker and Rollins aligned on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41. Rollins and Breaker are under the counsel of Paul Heyman, who betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania, aligning with Rollins to help him win the match. Zayn was not deterred by the beatdown, once again taking to social media to declare his world title intentions.