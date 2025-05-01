Mercedes Mone Confronts Toni Storm After AEW Dynamite Women's Title Eliminator Match

AEW isn't big enough for two top women, according to AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Despite having to face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing, Mone made it clear she's keeping an eye on the AEW Women's World Champion.

On "Dynamite," Toni Storm defeated Miyu Yamashita in an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match. Afterwards, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion and Queen of Southside Champion came out to dress down the AEW Women's World Champion and tell her that she was coming to add AEW's top women's title to her collection after she defeats Hayter at Double or Nothing. Hayter then appeared to attack Mone, reminding her to keep her eye on Hayter as well.

Hayter and Mone will face off on May 25 at the PPV, with the winner facing Storm at All In: Texas in July. As it stands, Mone has yet to be defeated since winning the AEW TBS Championship at last year's Double or Nothing event. The event will also host the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup.