How Kevin Nash Thinks WWE Should Use Bron Breakker, Given New Alliance

In the main event of WrestleMania 41, fans were stunned when Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk due to the help of Paul Heyman, who pledged his allegiance to "The Visionary." However, the following night on "WWE Raw," Rollins and Heyman had another surprise up their sleeve, with Bron Breakker being revealed as part of their new coalition, surprisingly coming to the aid of both men after being attacked by Reigns and Punk. Rollins' new group definitely seems to be one of WWE's priority storylines going forward, with the company positioning Breakker to emerge as a main event star. That said, according to Kevin Nash, WWE needs to ensure that the former Intercontinental Champion is protected and doesn't overexert himself too quickly in his new role.

"Don't work not to get hurt but don't f***ing work without the f***ing thought pattern of you can get hurt, like don't be spearing people every night through s**t. Maybe have a backup to where it instead of it always being a spear, maybe like a flying elbow? Something that he could land in somebody's chest to protect himself a little bit more ... he's young as f**k man, he's like 25, 26 years old and the world's his man, you know he's just got to abide his time." He said on "Kliq This."

Nash also commented on Breakker's promo ability, claiming that he's already proved to have skills on the mic, but did mention that Heyman is attached to the group to be the initial mouthpiece.

