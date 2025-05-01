Dave Meltzer Gives Outlook On Bischoff & Hogan's Real American Freestyle Wrestling

This past Monday in classic NWO style, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan announced the launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling League. Initially, Bischoff and Hogan began outlining their vision for the new promotion, while revealing their mystery third member to be Izzy Martinez, who is a freestyle wrestling coach best known for his work with UFC talent, specifically names like Jon Jones and Holly Holm. Following the massive announcement, wrestling fans and media alike have had mixed feelings towards Bischoff and Hogan's idea, including "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Dave Meltzer, who is rooting for the WCW legends, but isn't highly optimistic about their vision being successful.

"I think it would be wonderful if they were successful and a lot of the amateur wrestlers were able to make a better living." Meltzer said. "Obviously, the odds are extremely great that it won't work out but I wish them the best because I wish the wrestlers that they're going to hire the best ... it's very tough, its been tried before many times, its never worked, it feels like somebody got conned, but we'll see."

Meltzer also mentioned that Hogan's "Real American Beer" will be behind the new company, despite WWE still owning the product, and continues to question who will fund Real American Freestyle Wrestling League on television or streaming.

"It's a good shot that they can get television or streaming because there are sports channels that will just pick anything up, it's live ... but paying for it is a completely different situation."

Meltzer noted that Eric Bischoff is aware that getting the promotion off the ground could take a while and might fail at first, especially when it comes to making money on television rights, which is tough to gain without a proven track record.

