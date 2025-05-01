WWE's Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Returned To Ring At WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in less-than-noble fashion, hitting a Frog Splash on an in-process pin and robbing Finn Balor of a pinfall, but WWE fans were nonetheless thrilled with the victory, chanting "Dirty Dom" endlessly. On "Busted Open Radio," Mysterio said the reaction was so positive that it forced producers to extend his celebration considerably.

"I win the title. Quick celebration, get out...I don't think anyone was expecting that reaction," Mysterio explained. "As soon as we heard that reaction and I started mobbing up the ramp, I got word [to] just wait it out, wait for the replays and go back to the ring, and that's what I did, and it was not my call but I'm glad I got to experience that for sure."

Mysterio went back into the ring and managed to flex and celebrate for the fans, despite being a heel. Mysterio was in awe of the response, noting how surreal the experience was earlier in the interview, and calling the win "life-changing" at the post-show press conference.

The win marks Mysterio's first main roster singles title since debuting in WWE during the pandemic, as he'd previously held the World Tag Team Championship, as well as the WWE NXT North American Championship. Mysterio is only the second son of a WWE Intercontinental Champion in the history of the company to hold the title, second to former champion, and son of "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, Curtis Axel, who won the title in 2015.