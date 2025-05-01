AEW's Will Ospreay Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome

In the present day, Will Ospreay is a confident, decorated champion, now on track to potentially becoming AEW World Champion next. Rewind to 2015, however, and he'd paint a different picture of himself.

"I was a 22-year-old boy who was working at a mastic firm," Ospreay recently told "Q101." "If you don't know what mastic is, it's the rubber seals by your bathrooms and your windows. I would do that Monday to Friday, and then from Friday to Sunday, I'd be a professional wrestler. I didn't have enough money to even afford a gym membership. I struggled so hard with imposter syndrome because a lot of the times, I would be the chosen guy to wrestle a lot of these imports [in RevPro]. I wrestled Matt Sydal and AJ Styles, and I struggled understanding who I was."

While he may have been doubting his own success and abilities at the time, important figures saw potential in him, so much so that New Japan Pro-Wrestling officials ultimately invited him to join their 2016 Best of the Super Juniors tournament. This offer came after Ospreay put up a valiant effort against Kazuchika Okada, the then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion, at RevPro Global Wars UK in October 2015.

"And as soon as that match was done, I had the New Japan guys and the office all come up to me and said 'We're going to bring you in for the Super Juniors.' I always wanted to do the Super Juniors. It was like a mad crazy thing," Ospreay said.

Ospreay's tenure in NJPW eventually extended when he inked a format contract with the promotion. He'd stay there until the early months of 2024, when he left for All Elite Wrestling.

